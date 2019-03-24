Hundreds await rescue from disabled cruise ship near Norway
At least 17 aboard Viking Sky injured as ship tossed in rough water after engine failure
Rescue officials said 379 passengers had been rescued from a disabled cruise ship off Norway's rocky coast on Sunday, as an intense rescue operation continued to save evacuate hundreds of others still on board.
Seventeen people had been sent to hospital, said rescue official Jan Arve Dyrnes.
Rescue workers off the western Norwegian coast began the operation to evacuate 1,373 passengers and crew from the Viking Sky by helicopter on Saturday, winching them one-by-one to safety as heaving waves tossed the ship from side to side and high winds battered the operation.
The Viking Sky issued a mayday call as bad weather hit and engine problems caused it to start drifting toward the rocky shore, the Norwegian newspaper VG reported.
Watch: Scenes from inside the Viking Sky cruise ship
Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances, including gusts up to 38 knots (70 km/h) and waves over eight metres.
The majority of the cruise ship passengers were reportedly British and American tourists.
The Viking Sky was on a 12-day trip that began March 14 in the western Norwegian city of Bergen, according to the cruisemapper.com website.
The ship was visiting the Norwegian towns and cities of Narvik, Alta, Tromso, Bodo and Stavanger before its scheduled arrival Tuesday in the British port of Tilbury on the River Thames.
The Viking Sky, a vessel with gross tonnage of 47,800, was delivered in 2017 to operator Viking Ocean Cruises.
Meanwhile, a freighter has experienced an engine seizure in the same stormy Hustadsvika Bay region off western Norway where the cruise ship became disabled.
Authorities say they have had to divert two of the five helicopters rescuing the Viking Sky passengers and crew to help the Hagland Captain cargo vessel's crew of nine.