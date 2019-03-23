Cruise ship off Norway evacuated due to strong winds, engine trouble

Police say a cruise ship with engine problems has sent a mayday call off Norway's western coast and is transporting its 1,300 passengers to shore.

Norwegian newspaper VG said the Viking Sky cruise ship ran into propulsion problems as strong winds and heavy seas hit Norway's coastal regions Saturday.

Police told the newspaper the ship was fewer than five kilometres from shore when it ran into trouble in winds clocked at 70 km/h.

The ship managed to moor in Hustadsvika Bay, between the western Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim, according to police in the western county of Moere og Romsdal.

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to help and evacuate the vessel, a process expected to take several hours.

The Viking Sky was delivered in 2017 to operator Viking Ocean Cruises.