Cruise ship off Norway evacuated due to strong winds, engine trouble

Police say a cruise ship with engine problems has sent a mayday call off Norway's western coast and is transporting its 1,300 passengers to shore.

Evacuation underway for 1,300 passengers with vessel moored a few kilometres offshore

The Associated Press ·
The cruise ship Viking Sky can be seen drifting toward land in strong winds, off Hustadvika Bay, Norway. The vessel sent out a distress signal because of propulsion problems. (Frank Einar Vatne/EPA-EFE)

Norwegian newspaper VG said the Viking Sky cruise ship ran into propulsion problems as strong winds and heavy seas hit Norway's coastal regions Saturday.

Police told the newspaper the ship was fewer than five kilometres from shore when it ran into trouble in winds clocked at 70 km/h.

The ship managed to moor in Hustadsvika Bay, between the western Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim, according to police in the western county of Moere og Romsdal.

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to help and evacuate the vessel, a process expected to take several hours.

The Viking Sky was delivered in 2017 to operator Viking Ocean Cruises.

The Viking Sky managed to moor a few kilometres off western Norway and sent out a distress signal in windy conditions. (Frank Einar Vatne/EPA-EFE)

With files from CBC News

