Man armed with bow and arrows kills several people in Norway: police

Several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.

"The man has been apprehended … from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police Chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters at a Wednesday night news conference.

"Several people have been injured and several are dead."

Aas declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality of around 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, police said.

Following the attacks, the police directorate said it had immediately ordered officers nationwide to carry firearms. Norwegian police are normally unarmed, but officers have access to guns and rifles when needed.

"This is an extra precaution. The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat level," the directorate said in a statement.

Norway's minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.

Kongsberg is about 68 kilometres west of Norway's capital, Oslo.