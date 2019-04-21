Woman arrested in killing of Northern Ireland reporter Lyra McKee
57-year-old woman arrested under terrorism act, police say
The Northern Ireland Police Service says they have arrested a woman under the Terrorism Act in the slaying of journalist Lyra McKee.
The 57-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday under the terrorism act.
An Irish Republican Army splinter group earlier admitted that one of its "volunteers" killed McKee, who was shot dead while reporting on rioting in Londonderry.
In a statement issued Tuesday to the Irish News, the New IRA offered "full and sincere" apologies to McKee's family and friends.
The group said the 29-year-old journalist was killed during Thursday night's unrest "while standing beside enemy forces" — a reference to the police.
The IRA and most other militant groups have disarmed since Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord. The New IRA has been formed from splinter groups opposed to the peace.
