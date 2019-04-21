Skip to Main Content
Woman arrested in killing of Northern Ireland reporter Lyra McKee
World·New

Woman arrested in killing of Northern Ireland reporter Lyra McKee

The Northern Ireland Police Service says they have arrested a woman under the Terrorism Act in the slaying of journalist Lyra McKee.

57-year-old woman arrested under terrorism act, police say

Slain journalist Lyra McKee had a 'pure sense of compassion and love' and was a tenacious reporter, her friend Matt Hughes told CBC's Carol Off. An arrest has been made in connection with her killing, police say. (Family handout/PSNI via AP)

The 57-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday under the terrorism act.

An Irish Republican Army splinter group earlier admitted that one of its "volunteers" killed McKee, who was shot dead while reporting on rioting in Londonderry.

In a statement issued Tuesday to the Irish News, the New IRA offered "full and sincere" apologies to McKee's family and friends.

The group said the 29-year-old journalist was killed during Thursday night's unrest "while standing beside enemy forces" — a reference to the police.

The IRA and most other militant groups have disarmed since Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord. The New IRA has been formed from splinter groups opposed to the peace.

