'Several people' injured in fast-moving Northern California wildfire

The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labour Day weekend.

At least 200 firefighters are battling the blaze on the ground and from the air

A wildfire burns near Weed, Calif., on Friday. (Cal Fire/ALERTWildfire Network/The Associated Press)

A California fire official says "several people" have been injured in a fast-moving Northern California wildfire.

The Northern California blaze, near the town of Weed, destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labour Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokesperson, said several people were injured and taken to a hospital. She said she didn't know the extent of their injuries.

Brady said residents are still evacuating and that the blaze continues to spread rapidly in front of 58 km/h winds.

She said more resources have been requested to aid at least 200 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground and from the air.

Brady didn't know how many people have been injured or where they were taken.

The Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a lumber mill north of Weed. It quickly burned through homes and prompted evacuation orders for all of Weed and the nearby communities of Lake Shastina and Edgewood, said Weed councilwoman Sue Tavalero.

WATCH | California wildfires rage amid heat wave: 

California wildfires rage amid heat wave

23 hours ago
Duration 2:00
Wildfires continue to burn in California amid drought, which is being made worse by an expanding and potentially dangerous heat wave.
