Suspect in Northern California shootings that killed 7 was employee at one of the locations

The suspect in two shootings at northern California farms that left seven dead and an eighth person wounded was an employee at one of the locations, authorities said.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday that 67-year-old Chunli Zhao was an employee at Mountain Mushroom Farm. The only known connection between the shooter and his victims is that "they may have been co-workers," she said.

Four people were found dead at the farm in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and three at another farm nearby.

The sheriff's office says seven of the victims were men and one was a woman. Some were Asian and others were Hispanic, and some may have been migrant workers.

More to come