North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles, South's military says
South Korea's military is monitoring North Korea for possible additional launches
North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday local time, South Korea's military said.
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it has detected the three launches made from a town in the North's South Hamgyong province.
The statement said South Korea's military is monitoring North Korea for possible additional launches.
In recent days, North Korea said leader Kim Jong-un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November. South Korea and some European countries protested against the launches, and the North has lashed out at it saying it has the sovereignty rights to conduct military drills.
Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled since the second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam in Hanoi ended without any agreement.
Kim had entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of "gangster-like" U.S. sanctions and pressure.
