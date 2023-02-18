North Korea fires missile into sea as U.S., South Korea prep drills

North Korea on Saturday fired a long-range missile from its capital into the sea off Japan, according to its neighbours, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises.

According to the South Korean and Japanese militaries, the missile was fired on a high angle, apparently to avoid reaching the neighbours' territories, and travelled about 900 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 5,700 kilometres during an hour-long flight.

The details were similar to North Korea's Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test flight in November, which experts said demonstrated potential to reach the U.S. mainland if fired on a normal trajectory.

Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said no damage has been reported from the missile, which landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, about 200 kilometres west of Oshima island.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Friday threatened with "unprecedentedly" strong action against its rivals, after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North's growing threats.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose "an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies," but said it will continue to monitor the situation. It called on North Korea to "refrain from any further unlawful and destabilizing acts."

North Korea's military capabilities continue to expand

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his national security director, Kim Sung-han, presided over an emergency security meeting where members accused the North of escalating regional tensions. They denounced North Korea for accelerating its nuclear arms development despite signs of worsening economic problems and food insecurity.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo was closely communicating with Washington and Seoul over the launch, which he called "an act of violence that escalates provocation toward the international order."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters following North Korea's missile firing, at his office in Tokyo on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kishida said Tokyo was closely communicating with Washington and Seoul over the launch, which he described as 'an act of violence that escalates provocation toward the international order.' (Kyodo News via The Associated Press)

The launch was North Korea's first since Jan. 1, when it test-fired a short-range weapon.

The unprecedented number of missiles underscored a continuation of expansion of North Korea's military capabilities under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, despite limited resources while negotiations with Washington remain stalemated.

Those missiles included a new system experts say is possibly linked to the North's stated desire to acquire a solid-fuel ICBM. North Korea's existing ICBMs, including Hwasong-17s, use liquid propellants that require pre-launch injections and cannot remain fuelled for prolonged periods. A solid-fuel alternative would take less time to prepare and is easier to move around on vehicles.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Saturday's launch involved a solid-fuel system.

"North Korean missile firings are often tests of technologies under development, and it will be notable if Pyongyang claims progress with a long-range solid-fuel missile," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "The Kim regime may also tout this launch as a response to U.S. defence co-operation with South Korea and sanctions diplomacy at the United Nations."

Record year in weapons demonstrations

North Korea is coming off a record year in weapons demonstrations with more than 70 ballistic missiles fired, including those with potential to reach the U.S. mainland. The North also conducted a slew of launches it described as simulated nuclear attacks against South Korean and U.S. targets, which had resumed large-scale joint military exercises that had been downsized for years.

WATCH | North, South Korea exchange missile warnings in November:

North Korean missiles trigger air-raid siren on South Korean island Duration 2:50 North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea, including one that landed in waters near South Korea's coast. The South launched its own missiles in response.

North Korea's missile tests have been punctuated by threats of pre-emptive nuclear attacks against South Korea or the United States over what it perceives as a broad range of scenarios that put its leadership under threat.

Kim doubled down on his nuclear push entering 2023, calling for an "exponential increase" in the country's nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons and the development of more advanced ICBMs.

The North Korean statement on Friday accused Washington and Seoul of planning more than 20 rounds of military drills this year, describing its rivals as "the arch-criminals deliberately disrupting regional peace and stability."