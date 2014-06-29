Skip to Main Content
North Korea fires short-range missile, says South Korea
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea has fired an unidentified short-range missile from its eastern coast.

South Korean, U.S. authorities analyzing details of launch from North's east coast

South Koreans watch a TV news program showing the missile launch conducted by North Korea on June 29, 2014. North Korea fired a short-range missile from the east coast city of Wonsan toward the east on Saturday morning. ( Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press)

The firing Saturday comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the North's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal that can target the U.S. mainland.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North's missile was fired from Wonsan on the east coast. It says South Korean and U.S. authorities are analyzing the details of the launch.

