North Korea says it's rethinking promises made to Trump
North Korea says it's rethinking promises made to Trump

North Korea says it is rethinking whether to abide by its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests and other steps aimed at improving ties with the U.S.

Foreign ministry statement floats idea of lifting moratorium on nuclear and missile tests

The Associated Press ·
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is seen in this photo provided to the media in May supervising a 'strike drill' for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapons into the East Sea during a military drill. (KCNA via Reuters)

The Foreign Ministry's statement Tuesday appears aimed at applying more pressure on the U.S. as the two countries attempt to resume nuclear diplomacy.

The statement says upcoming regular U.S.-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal are forcing it to rethink whether it should be committed to the promises it made to the U.S.

It says U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to suspend military drills with South Korea during his first and third meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

It also says it is not bound by any legal documents to suspend nuclear and missile tests.

