Skip to Main Content
North Korea's Kim begins train journey to Hanoi for summit with Trump

North Korea's Kim begins train journey to Hanoi for summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set off by train for Vietnam on Saturday, for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for next week, Russia's TASS news agency reported.
Thomson Reuters ·
Vietnamese police officers stand guard outside the North Korea-USA summit's media centre in Hanoi on Saturday. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set off by train for Vietnam on Saturday, for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for next week, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Kim left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang at around 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) in an armored train, TASS said, citing a North Korean diplomatic source.

Vietnam's foreign ministry announced earlier on Saturday that Kim would make an official visit to Vietnam in "coming days" at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the Southeast Asian nation's ruling Communist Party.

The summit with Trump is scheduled for Feb. 27-28.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us