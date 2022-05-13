North Korea reports 21 new fever deaths amid country's 1st COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea says 21 people died and 174,440 people were newly found with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population.

The deaths and cases, which were from Friday, increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. North Korea said 243,630 people had recovered and 280,810 remained in quarantine. State media didn't specify how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 infections.

The country imposed nationwide lockdowns on Thursday after confirming its first COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

During a meeting on anti-virus strategies on Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un described the outbreak as a historically "huge disruption" and called for unity between the government and people to stabilize the outbreak as quickly as possible.

Experts say a failure to control the spread of COVID-19 could have devastating consequences in North Korea, considering the country's poor health care system and that its 26 million people are largely unvaccinated.

WATCH | North Korea confirms 1st coronavirus deaths: North Korea confirms 1st COVID-19 deaths days after admitting 1st outbreak Duration 3:19 Six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread "explosively" across North Korea, state media says. One of the six people who died was confirmed infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

State media said tests of virus samples collected Sunday from an unspecified number of people with fevers in the country's capital, Pyongyang, confirmed they were infected with the Omicron variant. The country has so far officially confirmed one death as linked to an Omicron infection.

The viral spread could have been accelerated after an estimated tens of thousands of civilians and troops gathered for a massive military parade in Pyongyang on April 25, where Kim took centre stage and showcased the most powerful missiles of his military nuclear program.