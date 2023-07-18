North Korea detains American who crossed into country

An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea, the American-led UN Command overseeing the area said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear program.

The United Nations Command tweeted that the U.S. citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization.

It said he is currently in North Korean custody and that the UN Command is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident.

It gave no further details on who the person is or why he crossed the border.

Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties at home since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Panmunjom, located inside the 248-kilometre-long Demilitarized Zone, was created at the close of the Korean War. Bloodshed and gunfire have occasionally occurred there, but it has also been a venue for numerous talks and a popular tourist spot.

The area is jointly overseen by the UN Command and North Korea. No civilians live at Panmunjom.

Travel ban imposed by U.S. State Department

In November 2017, North Korean soldiers fired 40 rounds as one of their colleagues raced toward freedom. The soldier was hit five times before he was found beneath a pile of leaves on the southern side of Panmunjom. He survived and is now in South Korea.

There have been a small number of U.S. soldiers who fled to North Korea during the Cold War, including Charles Jenkins, who deserted his army post in South Korea in 1965 and fled across the DMZ. He appeared in North Korean propaganda films and married a Japanese nursing student who had been abducted by North Korean agents. He died in Japan in 2017.

In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, centre, is escorted by North Korean officials in Pyongyang. Warmbier was later repatriated while in a comatose state, dying soon after his return to the U.S. (Jon Chol Jin/The Associated Press)

In recent years, some Americans have been arrested in North Korea.

The journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee were detained for about five months in 2009 before the U.S. sent high-profile missions to secure their freedom.

A U.S. State Department travel advisory bans U.S. nationals from entering North Korea "due to the continuing serious risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals."

The ban was implemented after Ohioan Otto Warmbier was detained by North Korean authorities while on a tour of the country in 2015. He died in 2017, days after he was released from North Korea and returned to the United States in a coma.

The North Korean regime explained the death at the time by claiming Warmbier's condition worsened after contracting botulism and taking a sleeping pill, findings panned by U.S. doctors.

In 2018, North Korea released the last three known American detainees as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was engaged in nuclear diplomacy with then-U.S. president Donald Trump. The high-stakes diplomacy collapsed in 2019 amid wrangling over U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea.

Tuesday's border crossing happened amid high tensions over North Korea's barrage of missile tests since the start of last year. The United States earlier Tuesday sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades as deterrence against North Korea.