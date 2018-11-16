North California wildfire death toll now 71 as list of missing grows

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said authorities have found eight more bodies Friday from a deadly Northern California wildfire that is only half contained.

The death toll from the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in at least a century is now 71.

Honea also said more than 1,000 people are now on a missing persons list but stressed that it doesn't mean they are all actually missing.

He said the list he released Thursday of 631 names has now increased to 1,011 names.

Honea called it "a dynamic list" that will fluctuate up and down and urged the public to consult the list to see if their names are on it and let authorities know if they are OK.