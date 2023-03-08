German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned on Wednesday against reaching premature conclusions on who was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, suggesting the attack could also have been a "false flag" operation to blame Ukraine.

Pistorius was speaking after a New York Times report, citing intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials, said a pro-Ukrainian group may be behind the blasts that became a flashpoint between the West and Russia after last year's Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The report, while not pointing to any official Ukrainian involvement, comes at a time when Kyiv is urging its Western allies to ramp up supplies of high-end weapons to drive back Russian forces as the war enters its second year.

Investigations are ongoing as to what caused the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, supplying Russian energy to Europe, to rupture and spew bubbles of natural gas into the Baltic Sea. In the aftermath of the Sept. 26 discovery, Western countries believe the explosions were deliberate but have not concluded who was behind them.

From left, Netherland's Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren, Germany's Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, and Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov are shown at the Stockholm summit on Wednesday. Reznikov called Tuesday's report 'strange,' while Pistorius cautioned that investigations are still ongoing. (The Associated Press)

At the same summit in Stockholm, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the media reports were a "little bit strange" and had "nothing to do" with the Ukrainian government.

"It's like a compliment for our special forces," he joked. "But this is not our activity."

Reznikov said he was not worried about the prospect of the media reports weakening support for Ukraine. Pistorius batted away a similar question about Western support as "hypothetical."

Russia reiterates call for UN-directed probe

Russia, which has previously blamed the West, seized on the news on Wednesday to demand a transparent investigation in which it also wants to participate.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested the media reports were a co-ordinated bid to divert attention and questioned how U.S. officials could assume anything about the attacks without an investigation.

A satellite image shows gas from the Nord Stream pipeline bubbling up in the water following incidents in the Baltic Sea, in a handout picture released Sept. 29, 2022. (Roscosmos/Reuters)

"The very least that the Nord Stream shareholder countries and the United Nations must demand is an urgent, transparent investigation with the participation of everyone who can shed light," Peskov said.

Russia last month gave the UN Security Council a draft resolution which — if adopted — would ask Secretary General Antonio Guterres to establish an international, independent investigation into the attack.

The New York Times said there was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or other Ukrainian government officials had played any role in the attacks.

German report provides details on crew, boat rental

The U.S. intelligence review suggested those who carried out the attacks opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin "but does not specify the members of the group, or who directed or paid for the operation," the New York Times wrote.

"Officials who have reviewed the intelligence said they believed the saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, or some combination of the two. U.S. officials said no American or British nationals were involved," according to the New York Times report.

WATCH l EU's top official thanks Canada for energy, military support:

Ukraine, clean energy focus of EU leader’s visit to Ottawa Duration 2:04 Ursula von der Leyen, the highest-ranking official in the European Union, paid a visit to Ottawa this week. With a major war raging on her doorstep, she signalled Europe is looking for more support for Ukraine and more clean energy from Canada.

A separate report by Germany's ARD broadcaster and Zeit newspaper on Tuesday said German authorities were able to identify the boat used for the sabotage operation. It said a group of five men and one woman, using forged passports, rented a yacht from a Poland-based company owned by Ukrainian citizens, but the nationality of the perpetrators was unclear.

"We have to make a clear distinction whether it was a Ukrainian group, whether it may have happened at Ukrainian orders, or a pro-Ukrainian group [acting] without knowledge of the government. But I am warning against jumping to conclusions," Pistorius said.

Pistorius said earlier the likelihood was "equally high" that it could have been a "false flag operation staged to blame Ukraine."

Citing Germany's federal prosecutor, the ntv broadcaster said German investigators had raided a ship in January suspected of involvement but there was no reliable information on perpetrators or motives.

Investigators founds traces of explosives on the yacht, which the group took from Rostock, Germany, on Sept. 6, according to ARD and Zeit. They also reported that intelligence indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group could be behind the attack, but German authorities have not yet found any evidence.

Reuters could not independently verify the information.