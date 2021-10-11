Canadian-born David Card among 3 winners of Nobel in economics
Award is the last of this year's crop of Nobels
Economists David Card, who was born in Canada, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens have won the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in economics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
The award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.44 million Cdn).
BREAKING NEWS: <br>The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NobelPrize?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NobelPrize</a> <a href="https://t.co/nkMjWai4Gn">pic.twitter.com/nkMjWai4Gn</a>—@NobelPrize