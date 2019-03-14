Rescuers try to account for children in Nigerian school collapse

Rescuers were trying to find a register of children to work out how many died in the school building collapse in the Nigerian city of Lagos, an emergency official said on Thursday.

Authorities have only said people had been killed, without giving a number, after a three-storey building housing a school collapsed on Wednesday.

Residents said some 100 children had attended the nursery and primary school, and people were searching through the tangle of rubble and metal on Thursday to find any belongings of their loved ones.

A few hundred people watched from nearby as an excavator dug through the remains of the debris.

A National Emergency Management Agency spokesperson said late Wednesday that 37 people had been pulled out alive, with eight bodies recovered from the ruins. An unknown number remain missing.

Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of the collapse Wednesday. (Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters)

By Thursday morning, the site had been cleared, and workers found a body at 3 a.m. local time, said Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

"We cleared it out to see if anyone was still buried below this rubble."

Tiamiyu said the number of children involved was still in question and authorities were trying to find a register of the pupils.

Lagos Gov. Akinwuni Ambode, who visited the site hours after the building collapsed, said the school had been set up illegally and buildings in the area had been undergoing structural testing prior to the accident.