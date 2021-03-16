At least 58 dead in Niger market shooting

Gunmen on motorcycles attacked and shot dead at least 58 civilians in a volatile corner of Niger, the government said Tuesday.

The group of civilians was returning from a livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger's troubled border with Mali.

Storehouses of grain and animal feed were also burned to the ground in the attacks on Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though extremists belonging to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group are known to be active in the Tillaberi region where the villages were attacked.

Niger is a landlocked western African country.