New England truck driver pleads not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

A lawyer for a pickup truck driver blamed for causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Authorities said Tuesday that 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy waived his arraignment on negligent homicide charges. The plea was entered in Lancaster, N.H.

Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Massachusetts and handed over to New Hampshire authorities after a court appearance that day.

Investigators have said the truck Zhukovskyy was driving was towing a flatbed trailer when it collided with a group of 10 motorcycles on June 21 on a two-lane highway in the northern New Hampshire community of Randolph.

Criminal complaints say Zhukovskyy was driving erratically, crossed the centre line and collided with the bikers, who were travelling east.

Records show Zhukovskyy has been stopped twice on suspicion of drunken driving in the past seven years.

Connecticut prosecutors say he was arrested May 11 in an East Windsor Walmart parking lot after failing a sobriety test. Officers had responded to a complaint about a man who was revving his truck engine and jumping up and down outside the vehicle.

Zhukovskyy's lawyer in that case, John O'Brien, said he denies being intoxicated and will fight the charge. Zhukovskyy refused to submit to a blood test, prosecutors said.

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway on June 21 in Randolph, N.H. (Miranda Thompson via The Associated Press)

Additionally, Zhukovskyy was arrested on a drunken driving charge in 2013 in Westfield, Mass., state motor vehicle records show. He was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days, the Westfield News reported.

Records from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration indicate that the company Zhukovskyy was driving for, Westfield Transport, has been cited for various violations in the last two years, MassLive.com reported.

'Everyone's suffering so much'

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy's family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law said Monday that the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else.

Since the accident, the brother-in-law said, Zhukovskyy had remained in his room, not eaten and had talked to no one.

The victims were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses, and ranged in age from 42 to 62. Four were from New Hampshire, two from Massachusetts and one from Rhode Island.

George Loring, a JarHeads member who lives in Hingham, Mass., and was a few hundred yards from the crash, said Zhukovskyy has "got to live with it for the rest of his life."

"Everyone's suffering so much," Loring said on Monday. "It's so sad for the brothers and sisters who died. You can be angry at him, you can be whatever. I don't know. I'm glad he's been arrested."

JarHeads president Manny Ribeiro, who survived the crash, said the group had just finished dinner and was heading to a fundraiser at an American Legion post in nearby Gorham. A total of 21 riders and 15 motorcycles were in the group.

Authorities have identified the dead as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, N.H.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.