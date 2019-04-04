Skip to Main Content
New Zealand police say accused mosque shooter to face 50 murder charges
New Zealand police say accused mosque shooter to face 50 murder charges

The Australian man accused of killing 50 Muslim worshippers in gun attacks on two mosques in Christchurch will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges, New Zealand police said on Thursday.
People visit at a memorial site for the dozens of people killed at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. The accused shooter will face 50 murder charges. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

"Other charges are still under consideration," police said in a statement.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was previously charged with only one murder following the attack and has been remanded without a plea.

He is due back in court on Friday. The March 15 attack was the worst mass shooting by a lone gunman in New Zealand.

