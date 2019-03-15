Skip to Main Content
New Zealand police on deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch
Video

New Zealand police on deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch

Police are urging extreme caution in Christchurch after shootings at a mosque left several people dead.
Police are urging extreme caution in Christchurch after shootings at a mosque left several people dead. 5:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us