'I can't believe my eyes': What we know about the New Zealand mosque shootings

The massacre of worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been described by the country's police commissioner as an "unprecedented, abhorrent event" that's being investigated as a terrorist attack.

Here is what we know so far about what happened during the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

Key details:

49 people shot dead in attacks at two mosques.

48 patients, ranging from young children to adults with gunshot wounds, are being treated in Christchurch Hospital.

4 suspects – 3 men and 1 woman – taken into custody. One person was later released. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

A man in his 20s has been charged with murder and is set to appear in court, said Mike Bush, New Zealand's police commissioner.

The shootings took place at Masjid Al-Noor and the Linwood Islamic Centre during Friday afternoon prayers.

Police recovered several guns from the mosques, and two explosive devices from two vehicles at the scene.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has raised the national security threat level in New Zealand to its second highest level.

Ardern called it a terrorist attack and said it was "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

'I can't believe my eyes': witness

The first and most deadly of the shootings occurred at the Masjid Al-Noor, a mosque in central Christchurch, at around 1:40 p.m. local time Friday.

Mohan Ibn Ibrahim was among the large crowd gathering for afternoon prayers. In an interview with CBC News Network on Friday morning, he described how the gunman opened fire from the main entrance.

Ibrahim, who was on the right side of mosque, said he heard a hard, fast sound that he initially thought was an electrical short-circuit.

A view of the Al-Noor mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, taken in 2014. (Martin Hunter/SNPA/Reuters)

When he realized it was gunfire, he ran out the side door and raced to the parking. He said he kept running another 700 to 800 metres, through a large yard, before climbing a wall. Many others did the same.

As he fled, the gunfire continued to ring out.

"It was happening for 10 to 15 minutes, continuous shooting," he said.

Ibrahim said he didn't actually see the shootings because he never looked back as he escaped. He said he later watched the video of the shooting that was circulating online, and it showed the gunman coming out, reloading and going back in to shoot the victims again "to ensure they were dead."

'The firing went on and on'

Another man who said he was at Masjid Al-Noor told media the gunman was white, blond, and wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest. Ahmad Al-Mahmoud said the gunman burst into the mosque as worshippers were kneeling for prayers.

"He had a big gun ... he came and started shooting everyone in the mosque, everywhere," said Al-Mahmoud. He said he and others escaped by breaking through a glass door.

The online footage, which appeared to have been captured on a camera strapped to the gunman's head, showed him driving as music played in his vehicle. After parking, he took two guns and walked a short distance to the mosque, where he opened fire.

Over five minutes, he repeatedly shot worshippers, leaving more than a dozen bodies in one room alone.

One man, with blood still on his shirt, said in a television interview that he hid from a gunman under a bench and prayed he would run out of bullets.

"I was just praying to God and hoping our God, please, let this guy stop," Mahmood Nazeer told TVNZ.

"The firing went on and on. One person with us had a bullet in her arm. When the firing stopped, I looked over the fence, there was one guy, changing his gun."

The video shows the gunman then driving off at high speed and firing from his car.

Takedown captured on video

After police arrived, Ibrahim and others who had escaped through the yard and climbed the wall started to make their way back to the main entrance, which had been barricaded by the officers, he said.

He said he saw a woman and young girl dead on the ground. Authorities say a total of 41 people were killed at Masjid Al-Noor.

"Pray for us to be safe around here ... I can't believe my eyes, what I just saw."

Mohan Ibn Ibrahim, who witnessed the shooting at Masjid Al-Noor, says escaped through the side door as the gunman opened fire. He has lived in the country for five years, but says after the attack, he does not feel safe. (CBC)

During the second shooting at nearby Linwood, seven people were killed. One more person died later at Christchurch Hospital.

Video of the accused gunman's arrest shows officers surrounding a vehicle that had been struck by a police cruiser. The takedown occurred on the side of a road to the south and midway between the two mosques.

Watch: Officers arrest suspect after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.