Gunman who killed 49 at New Zealand mosques livestreamed attack on social media

LATEST UPDATES ON CHRISTCHURCH ATTACKS:

49 killed, 48 injured in attacks at 2 mosques.

PM calls it 'one of New Zealand's darkest days.'

Gunman returned to vehicle, then resumed shooting.

Police confirm finding IEDs attached to a vehicle.

Australian with reported racist manifesto charged with murder.

Security threat level in New Zealand raised to second highest level.

Forty-nine people were killed and another 48 injured in shootings at two mosques filled with worshippers during Friday prayers in Christchurch, in what the prime minister is calling "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

A man in his 20s has been charged with murder, said Mike Bush, New Zealand's police commissioner. Two other suspects were in custody while police worked to determine what role they played.

Australian media reports identified the accused as Brenton Tarrant, 28, from the city of Grafton in New South Wales, Australia.

A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him driving in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Brenton Tarrant/Twitter/Reuters)

A man claiming to be the gunman reportedly videotaped the shooting and posted it as a livestream to his now-deleted Twitter account, along with a link to an apparent anti-immigrant manifesto. Police are urging people not to repost the livestream.

Bush said the "unprecedented, abhorrent event" is now being treated as a terrorist incident.

A view of the Masjid Al-Noor, a mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014. (Martin Hunter/SNPA/Reuters)

The majority of those killed were at the Masjid Al-Noor, a mosque on Deans Avenue in the central part of the city, with the shooting occurring around 1:45 p.m. local time.

During a second shooting at the nearby Linwood Avenue mosque, seven people were killed. One more person died later at Christchurch Hospital.

Police arrest a suspect in Christchurch:

Video of the suspected gunman's arrest shows officers surrounding a vehicle that had been struck by a police cruiser. 1:27

Video of the accused gunman's arrest shows officers surrounding a vehicle that had been struck by a police cruiser.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the national security threat level in New Zealand was raised to the second highest level after the attack.

"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," said Ardern, calling it an "extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," and saying many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

"This is not who we are," she said. "This act was not a reflection of who we are as a nation."

Ardern praised police for their work in apprehending suspects and disarming the explosives that were attached to a car. Bush later clarified it was two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on a single vehicle.

Witness saw people running in terror

Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor at the Al-Noor mosque, the video posted to social media showeds. It also showed a gunman going through the main entrance and opening fire for a few minutes.

He then walked outside, where he shot at people on the sidewalk. Children's screams could be heard in the distance as he returned to his vehicle to get another rifle. The gunman then walked back into the mosque, where there were at least two dozen people lying on the ground, and continued shooting.

Mohan Ibrahim talks about escaping as shots began:

An eyewitness of one of two Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shootings says he escaped through the side door as the gunman opened fire. Mohan Ibrahim has lived in the country for five years, but says after the attack, he does not feel safe. 14:59

Len Peneha, who lives next door to the Masjid Al-Noor, said he saw a man dressed in black enter the mosque and then heard dozens of shots. He also saw people running from the mosque in terror, and a gunman flee before emergency services arrived.

Peneha said he went into the mosque to try to help: "I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque.

This still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him entering a mosque in Christchurch. (Brenton Tarrant/Twitter/Reuters)

"It's unbelievable nutty. I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."

He said he helped about five people recover in his home and one was slightly injured.

A man is seen on his phone across the road from the Masjid Al-Noor. (Mark Baker/Associated Press)

"I've lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they're very friendly. I just don't understand it."

Video 'very disturbing'

Peneha said the gunman was white and wearing a helmet with some kind of device on top, giving him a military-type appearance.

"He changed magazines seven times," said Farid Ahmed, who was inside Al-Noor and spoke to the Guardian. He said he took cover under a bench.

Heavily armed police gather outside the Masjid Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch after Friday's shooting. (Martin Hunter/Reuters)

Mohan Ibrahim ran outside as soon as the gunman started shooting and then could hear continuous shooting for 10 to 15 minutes, he told CBC News.

"I don't feel safe," he said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Bush said he was "absolutely aware" of the video purporting to show the attack, and called it "very disturbing."

"It shouldn't be in the public domain and we're doing everything that we can to remove it."

Sajjan Gohel, the international security director with the Asia-Pacific Foundation, told CBC Radio's The Current the gunman wanted the attack to be "visualized" and said that's a "disturbing dynamic now that we are witnessing on terrorism."

Reference to previous killings

On Wednesday, the Twitter handle @brentontarrant tweeted pictures of one of the guns apparently later used in the attacks. It was covered in white lettering, featuring the names of others who had committed race- or religion-based killings. It included the phrase: "Here's Your Migration Compact."

This photo of rifle ammunition appeared on a now-deleted Twitter account from a user whose name matched that of the Christchurch shootings suspect. Those mentioned include Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette and Sebastiano Venier, who led a Christian naval force in a 1571 wartime victory over a Turkish fleet in the Mediterranean. (Brenton Tarrant/Twitter/Reuters)

Tweets from the account, suspended not long after the shootings began, also showed rifle magazines covered with the names of historical figures, as well as Alexandre Bissonnette, who shot and killed six men inside a Quebec City mosque on Jan, 29, 2017.

Prime Minister Ardern said, "We should not be perpetuating, sharing, giving any oxygen to this act of violence and the message that's set behind it."

Ardern said there's "no place in New Zealand" for those behind the attacks. She said some of the victims may have been migrants or refugees to New Zealand, but were part of the community: "They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not."

Watch the prime minister's response to the attack:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responds after shootings at 2 mosques 2:11

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said in a video posted on Facebook, "I would never believe that I would be standing in front of a camera and talking to the people of Christchurch about the shocking incident that has affected us all."

As the crisis unfolded, Christchurch schools and council buildings were under lockdown. Police were still urging caution Friday evening local time, even as some lockdowns were lifted.

Police commissioner Mike Bush talks to reporters:

"Let's not presume that the danger is gone," Bush said at the time, adding police will continue to be highly visible in the neighbourhoods affected.

He also said it was not possible to assume the attack was isolated to Christchurch: "At this point in time we should never make assumptions."

Police attempt to move people away from the Masjid Al-Noor. (Mark Baker/Associated Press)

The International Red Cross set up a webpage to help people contact family members who may have been at the mosques during the shooting.

Three Bangladeshis were among the dead and one was missing, the consulate said, without saying at which mosque they were shot.

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. <a href="https://t.co/VtkqSrljjV">pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV</a> —@Isam84

The visiting Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at Al-Noor, but was warned not to go inside and all of its members were safe, a team coach said.

"The players are shaken up but fine," coach MarioVillavarayen told the New Zealand Herald.