New Zealand bans semi-automatic, assault rifles after mosque shootings
New Zealand bans semi-automatic, assault rifles after mosque shootings

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says military style semi-automatics and assault rifles will be banned under stronger new gun laws following the killing of 50 people in the country's worst mass shooting.

Move comes after 50 people were killed, dozens injured in attack on 2 mosques

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the country is banning assault weapons and 'military-style semi-automatic weapons.' (Mark Tantrum/Getty Images)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that military style semi-automatics and assault rifles will be banned under stronger new gun laws following the killing of 50 people in the country's worst mass shooting.

Ardern said she expects the new law to be in place by April 11 and a buy-back scheme will be established for banned weapons.

"Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand," Ardern said.

"Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines."

