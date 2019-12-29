Sydney, Australia New Year's fireworks to go ahead despite wildfire threat

Firefighters in Australia worked throughout Sunday to try to contain bushfires across New South Wales before temperatures were due to soar.

A total of 95 fires were burning on Sunday afternoon with 48 not contained.

Around 2300 firefighters were in the field preparing for worsening conditions on Monday and Tuesday, the Rural Fire Service posted on Twitter.

About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with nine people killed and more than 950 homes destroyed.

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, has received the brunt of the wildfire catastrophe, which has killed nine people nationwide and razed more than 1,000 homes in the past few months.

The president of Berry Rotary club, Terry Delahunty, said that they had cancelled their New Year's Eve fireworks due to the weather forecast in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the iconic New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis to show the world Australia's resiliency, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

The City of Sydney Council gave the green light although fire authorities warned that the fireworks could be cancelled if catastrophic conditions are declared.

New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt accordingly "to ensure a safe and effective New Year's Eve function."

Fire danger in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory was upgraded to "severe" on Saturday as high temperatures built up over the region. Sydney's western suburbs reached 41 degrees Celsius, while the inner city is expected to hit 31 C on Sunday before reaching 35 C on Tuesday.