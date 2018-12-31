Revellers around the world ring in 2019

So long 2018. Hello 2019.

Crowds in Auckland, New Zealand, are among the first to welcome 2019. Tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as fireworks exploded from the top of the 328-metre structure. Across the country, thousands took to beaches and streets.

In Sydney, Australia, revellers braved thunderstorms to take in the city's traditional fireworks show. Police estimated more than a million people crowded Sydney Harbor despite the weather.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first in the world to welcome the new year, greeting 2019 with muted celebrations after spending 2018 on the front line of the battle against climate change. Much of the nation's land mass, occupied by 110,000 people, is endangered by rising seas which have inundated coastal villages.

Many more celebrations are yet to come.

In New York City, spectators are expected to begin gathering in Times Square in the afternoon to see the traditional crystal ball drop.

The celebration there, featuring Snoop Dogg, Sting and Christina Aguilera, will take place under tight security, with partygoers checked for weapons and then herded into pens, ringed by metal barricades, where they will wait for the stroke of midnight.