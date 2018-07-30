New Orleans shooting that left 3 dead likely gang related, police say

A shooting in New Orleans that left two men and one woman dead and seven wounded may be gang related, police say.

New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Aaron Looney said in a written statement that police have found evidence suggesting the Saturday shooting is tied to gang violence.

A department release said one of the men who died was the target. Police said two suspects stood over that man and shot him multiple times.

Police haven't named the suspects, but have said one was armed with a pistol and the other had a long gun.

Police Chief Michael Harrison has said one of the seven people wounded was in critical condition and the others didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators survey the area where two armed individuals walked up to a crowd gathered outside the strip mall and opened fire Saturday. (Matthew Hinton /The Advocate via Associated Press)

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement: "There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated and we have had more than enough.

"Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It's unacceptable anywhere."