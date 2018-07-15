New Mexico bus crash leaves 3 dead, 24 injured

A crash involving a commercial passenger bus and three other vehicles on a New Mexico highway early Sunday killed three people and injured 24 others, some critically, authorities said.

One of the people killed was in a car that struck a pickup truck from behind around 2 a.m. local time on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, about 29 kilometres north of Albuquerque, Sandoval County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Keith Elder said.

The bus driver took evasive action to avoid hitting the disabled car and its driver, who was ejected. But the bus driver lost control and the bus rolled onto its right side. It was then sideswiped by a transport truck, according to Elder.

Rio Rancho Fire Rescue said emergency crews had to extricate several people who were trapped in the bus using a tool that pries open parts of a vehicle.

A car involved in the crash was almost entirely flattened. It wasn't immediately known whether the three people who died in the collision were in the car or another vehicle. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal/AP)

Photos show a mangled car that's almost entirely flattened and the bus on its side.

At least two of the injured were airlifted from the scene by medical helicopters.

It wasn't immediately known whether the other two people who died were bus passengers or were in one of the other vehicles involved.

Elder said the names of the three dead were being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Sheriff's officials said 35 people were on the bus, operated by El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express. Its vehicles service cities in the Southwest and Mexico.

Bus company president Jerry Rosenbaum said the bus had started from Denver and was en route to El Paso, Texas. According to Rosenbaum, two drivers were on the bus and they were among those hospitalized. Travelers who didn't require hospital treatment were placed on another bus.

Rosenbaum said the company has co-operated with authorities and will help provide transportation for any passengers upon their release from the hospital.

"As difficult as it's been for me, I keep in mind that what the passengers and their families have to go through is much worse," Rosenbaum said.

Emergency responders reported treating 38 people at the accident scene with injuries ranging from broken bones and lacerations to head and internal injuries, authorities said.

Three of the injured were in critical condition, officials said.