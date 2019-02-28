Reports say Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud

Israel's attorney general intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases, according to multiple media reports, citing the justice ministry.

The news comes ahead of Israel's April 9 election and deepens uncertainty over Netanyahu's prospects in a tight race.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing. At that hearing — likely after the election — Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney general not to indict him.

Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing. In the long-running investigations he is suspected of wrongfully accepting gifts from wealthy businessmen and dispensing favours in alleged bids for favourable coverage by a newspaper and a website.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party described the reported charges as "political persecution."

It said the prime minister, who has vowed not to resign over the allegations, was set to deliver a statement Thursday addressing the possible indictment.