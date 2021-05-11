World · Video

NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes over lack of diversity

NBC says it will not air the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 following complaints about ethical lapses and lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that administers the film and television awards.

