U.S. Navy SEAL accused of posing with dead ISIS captive avoids jail time

A military jury sentenced a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL to four months of confinement for posing with the body of an ISIS captive in Iraq in 2017, but a judge credited him with enough days to ensure he won't be locked up.

The jury on Wednesday also reduced the rank of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher by one grade to petty officer 1st class and ordered his monthly pay to be cut by $2,697 US for four months.

The judge went on to give Gallagher a credit of 60 days for being held in overly harsh conditions before being tried, as well as for being deprived of treatment for a traumatic brain injury.

Gallagher was also credited with 201 days of pretrial confinement.

The judge additionally said the pay cut will be capped at two months.

Gallagher told the jury he has learned from his mistakes.

Acquitted of murder

A day after a jury acquitted Gallagher of murder, attempted murder and other counts on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to suggest he had intervened in Gallagher's case.

Trump tweeted his congratulations to Gallagher, "his wonderful wife Andrea, and his entire family" family on Wednesday, adding, "Glad I could help!"

Congratulations to Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, his wonderful wife Andrea, and his entire family. You have been through much together. Glad I could help! —@realDonaldTrump

The White House did not immediately explain what the president was referring to.

But Trump had Gallagher moved to more favourable confinement at a navy hospital this spring and was reportedly considering a pardon for him.

Trump lawyer Marc Mukasey, who is a close associate of Trump confidante Rudy Giuliani, served as Gallagher's attorney.