Former White House official Peter Navarro the latest Trump associate sentenced to prison

Former White House official Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison in a federal courtroom on Thursday for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence the former trade adviser in the Donald Trump administration to six months behind bars and to impose a $200,000 fine. He was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges.

Navarro defied a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Jan. 6 committee, as former White House adviser Steve Bannon did before him. While not a criminal charge, Navarro helped promote Trump's baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost.

Navarro has vowed to appeal his conviction, delivered by a jury last year, saying he couldn't co-operate with the committee because Trump had invoked executive privilege. A judge barred him from making that argument at trial, however, finding that he didn't show Trump had actually invoked it.

Justice Department prosecutors said Navarro tried to "hide behind claims of privilege" even before he knew exactly what the committee wanted, showing a "disdain" for the committee that should warrant a longer sentence.

Defence attorneys, on the other hand, said Trump did claim executive privilege, putting Navarro in an "untenable position." They recommended to the judge a probationary sentence and a $100 US fine.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta imposed a $9,500 fine on Thursday.

Navarro's lawyers had advised him not to address Mehta on Thursday, but he said he wanted to speak after hearing the judge express disappointment in him. Responding to a question about why he didn't initially seek a lawyer's counsel, he told the judge, "I didn't know what to do, sir."

'You are not a victim'

The judge told Navarro that it took "chutzpah" for him to assert that he accepted responsibility for his actions while also suggesting that his prosecution was politically motivated.

"You are not a victim. You are not the object of a political prosecution," said Mehta. "These are circumstances of your own making."

The judge is allowing Navarro's defence to submit a written brief on the question of allowing him to remain free pending appeal.

Bannon remains free on appeal in his case after a late 2022 conviction in his case.

The two men are among several former Trump associates who have been sentenced to prison within the last six years, although not all spent time behind bars.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg recently served a three-month sentence in a tax fraud case involving the former president's real estate business. Weisselberg was found to have failed to pay taxes on certain benefits he received as an employee.

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and deputy campaign chair Rick Gates were convicted as part of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Manafort served about one-third of a seven-year sentence on crimes that included money laundering before Trump pardoned him of crimes in December 2020, while Gates served 45 days behind bars in 2019 for lying to federal investigators.

Roger Stone, whose relationship with Trump dates back to the 1980s, was hours away from reporting for a three-year sentence for lying under oath to Congress as part of inquiries into Russian election interference, but received a presidential pardon from Trump on the same day as Manafort.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, began a three-year prison sentence in 2019 but was released to home confinement the following year due to COVID-19. Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including campaign finance laws and lying to Congress.

Cohen, now a vociferous critic of the former president, has admitted to helping arrange hush money payments to two women who have alleged they had extramarital affairs with Trump. Details of those allegations did not come out during Trump's first campaign for president in 2016.

It is expected Cohen will be called as a witness in a criminal indictment Trump faces in New York, on charges of falsifying business records related to those hush money payments. The trial is scheduled to start on March 25.