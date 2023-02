Ukraine urgently needs more military aid, NATO and U.S. say

Ukraine urgently needs more military aid, the United States and NATO said on Tuesday, pledging that western support will not falter in the face of a new Russian offensive as the war was about to mark the first full year since it began.

Western defence chiefs met in Brussels to discuss new arms provisions to Kyiv, which is pleading for greater firepower and maintenance of existing supplies, including shells, the production of which can hardly keep pace with the war.

"Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this crucial moment in the course of the war," U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said at a meeting of the so-called Ramstein group of allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest offensive before Kyiv and its allies could gather strength.

'Speed is of the essence'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is seen with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly in Kyiv on Tuesday, (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters)

"That is why speed is of the essence. Speed in everything — adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people's lives, speed brings back security," he said in an evening video address.

Zelenskyy thanked allies for their promises of more air defence weapons, tanks, artillery, shells and training, and said much of what had been discussed should be kept secret.

Austin said he expected Ukrainian forces to conduct an offensive of their own in the spring, and Kyiv's allies were working to ensure they had the armour, firepower and logistics to make it effective.

"We believe that there'll be a window of opportunity for them to exercise initiative," Austin said.

"The Kremlin is still betting it can wait us out, but one year on we are as united as ever. That shared resolve will help sustain Ukraine's momentum in the crucial weeks ahead."

A Ukrainian military vehicle drives by as an apartment building hit by Russian artillery burns in the distance in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. (John Moore/Getty Images)

'No signs' Putin wants peace, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave the same message about Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks," he told reporters.

WATCH | What a Canadian medic has witnessed on Ukraine's front lines: What a Canadian medic has witnessed on Ukraine’s front lines Duration 26:08 Canadian Brandon Mitchell has spent 10 months as a medic on Ukraine’s front lines. In this extended interview, he tells CBC’s Chris Brown why he stays despite the atrocities he’s seen and a brush with death.

Nevertheless, the top U.S. general, Mark Milley, said Russia had already lost in the eyes of the world.

"Russia is now a global pariah and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience. In short, Russia has lost: they've lost strategically, operationally and tactically," Milley, chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters.

NATO defence ministers met with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov after the Ramstein group gathering.

The alliance plans to increase targets for stockpiling ammunition as Kyiv is burning through shells much faster than the West can produce them, leaving stocks badly depleted.

WATCH | Anti-war Russian continue protesting despite Kremlin crackdowns: Russian citizens keep up anti-war protests despite Kermlin crackdown Duration 3:25 Anti-war protesters in Russia are defying a crackdown at a memorial to Ukrainians killed in the Russian attack on an apartment block in Dnipro. A Russian human rights group says at least six people have been detained for leaving flowers or toys at the memorial.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called on the national defence industry to ramp up production capacity.

He said Berlin had signed contracts with arms maker Rheinmetall to restart production of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Kyiv.

It had been trying for months to find new munitions for the guns, which its own military decommissioned in 2010.