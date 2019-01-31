NATO chief says China must treat arrested Canadians fairly

NATO's chief has called on China to treat detained two Canadian citizens "fairly and with due process."

In his first public comments about the case, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was following the situation of the Canadians detained in China in December "with concern."

He called on Beijing to address the concerns of the Canadian government, which wants the pair to be "immediately released."

Diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor have been detained in China since December for allegedly endangering national security.

Their arrests came days after Canadian authorities in Vancouver arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies, at the request of the U.S.

Another Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, received a death sentence for a previous drug-smuggling conviction, a harsher penalty than the 15 years of imprisonment he'd already been given.

