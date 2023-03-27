Nashville school shooting leaves at least 3 children, 3 adults dead: police

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday morning before police "engaged" the suspected attacker, leaving the suspect dead, local officials said.

Nashville Police Public Affairs Officer Don Aaron told reporters the suspect, a female who appeared to be in her teens, was also killed inside the school.

According to Aaron, a call about an active shooter was made to 911 at 10:13 a.m. CT. Police entered the school on the first floor and began clearing it when they heard gunfire on the upper level. They located the suspect on the upper level firing shots in "a lobby-type area." Two members of the five-member team on the site opened fire and killed her by 10:27 a.m.

He said the suspect was "armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a pistol."

Efforts to identify the suspect are underway.

Aaron said there would be approximately 209 students and 42 staff at the school on a typical day.

Students' parents were told to gather at a nearby church.

The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville. The school serves preschool through 6th graders and held an active shooter training program in 2022, WTVF-TV reported.

This is a breaking news update of the story. More to come.