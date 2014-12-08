FBI visits real estate office where person of interest in Nashville explosion worked: reports

FBI agents investigating the Nashville motor home explosion have visited a real estate agency where a person of interest in the bombing had worked on computers, local media reported on Sunday.

Steve Fridrich, owner of Fridrich & Clark Realty in Nashville's Green Hills neighbourhood, told the Tennessean newspaper he spoke with the agents late on Saturday about Anthony Q. Warner, 63, after the company told the FBI he had worked there.

According to public records, Warner had lived at a home in Antioch, southeast of Nashville, that was searched on Saturday by officials with the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives following the huge Christmas Day blast.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed that Warner is under investigation in the case.

Federal agents have said they are following up on more than 500 leads and are working to identify what appear to be human remains found in the wreckage.

The explosion in the heart of the U.S. country music capital injured three people and damaged more than 40 businesses, including an AT&T switching centre.

The attack, which damaged an AT&T building, has continued to wreak havoc on cellphone service, and police and hospital communications in several Southern states as the company worked to restore service.

Fridrich said that for four or five years, Warner had come into the office roughly once a month to provide computer consulting services, until this month — when Warner told the company in an email that he would no longer be working there. He gave no reason, Fridrich said.

"He seemed very personable to us. This is quite out of character I think," he told the newspaper.

At a news conference on Sunday, five Nashville police officers who were on the scene early on Friday provided details of the dramatic moments around the explosion, when they scrambled to evacuate homes and buildings and called for a bomb squad, which was en route when the motor home blew up.

Nashville police officers Brenna Hosey, left, and Wells embrace after recounting the moments around the blast for reporters. (Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)

Officer Amanda Topping said she initially parked their police car beside the RV while responding to the call before moving it once they heard the recording playing. Topping said she called her wife to let her know that "things were just really strange" as she helped guide people away from the RV.

That's when she heard the announcement from the RV switch from a warning to playing the 1964 hit Downtown by Petula Clark. Moments later the explosion hit.

The officers, who were initially responding to reports of gunfire in the area, have been hailed as heroes by city leaders.

"This is going to tie us together forever, for the rest of my life," Officer James Wells, who suffered some hearing loss due to the explosion, said at a news conference. "Christmas will never be the same."