NASA delaying moon missions, including flight meant to carry 1st Canadian to orbit the moon

NASA is delaying two upcoming moon missions, including the flight meant to carry the first Canadian astronaut around the moon, after ongoing technical issues with its spacecraft left the agency concerned about the crews' safety.

The target launch date for the Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the moon in half a century, has been moved from this November to September 2025. Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, 47, is assigned to the flight as a mission specialist.

The Artemis III mission, set to send humans to the lunar south pole, will be postponed from 2025 to 2026. Artemis IV remains on track to launch in 2028.

The U.S. space agency announced its plans in a news conference Tuesday.

"We're committed to launching as safely as possible and we will launch when we're ready," said NASA associate administrator Jim Free.

