NASA delaying moon missions, including flight meant to carry 1st Canadian to orbit the moon

NASA is delaying two upcoming moon missions, including the flight meant to carry the first Canadian astronaut around the moon.

Artemis II and III postponed nearly a year each, space agency says

A male astronaut in a blue jumpsuit holds a microphone and speaks in front of a grey spacecraft.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist with the Canadian Space Agency, speaks at a news conference in front of NASA's Orion crew capsule in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 8. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

NASA is delaying two upcoming moon missions, including the flight meant to carry the first Canadian astronaut around the moon, after ongoing technical issues with its spacecraft left the agency concerned about the crews' safety.

The target launch date for the Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the moon in half a century, has been moved from this November to September 2025. Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, 47, is assigned to the flight as a mission specialist.

The Artemis III mission, set to send humans to the lunar south pole, will be postponed from 2025 to 2026. Artemis IV remains on track to launch in 2028.

The U.S. space agency announced its plans in a news conference Tuesday.

"We're committed to launching as safely as possible and we will launch when we're ready," said NASA associate administrator Jim Free.

WATCH | Artemis II crew speaks about their mission to the moon: 

Artemis II crew talks about inspiring the next generation with their moon mission

9 months ago
Duration 10:34
The crew of NASA's Artemis II mission to the moon — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen — say their mission shows what countries can do when they work together.
