Armed with a narwhal tusk, Darryn Frost pinned hands of London attacker armed with 2 knives

A man who used a narwhal tusk to fight a knife-wielding man on a fatal rampage in London last month has spoken of how he and others carried on grappling with the attacker even after seeing that he was wearing what looked like an explosive suicide vest.

Darryn Frost, who appeared in video footage of the fight between the attacker and members of the public on London Bridge on Nov. 29, told the PA newswire that he was attending an event in a building nearby when he heard a disturbance downstairs.

The 38-year-old civil servant in Britain's Justice Ministry said he grabbed the narwhal tusk that was mounted on a wall while another man used a wooden chair to fend off the attacker, Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison.

"He had knives in both hands and, upon seeing me with the narwhal tusk, pointed at his midriff," said Frost, who moved to Britain from South Africa 14 years go.

Police patrol central London shortly after the attack. (AFP via Getty Images)

"He turned and spoke to me, then indicated he had an explosive device around his waist. At this point, the man next to me threw his chair at the attacker, who then started running toward him with knives raised above his head."

Frost told PA he passed the tusk to the man who had thrown the chair and ran upstairs to get another one. On his return, he saw the first tusk shattered on the floor and people fleeing.

"Along with others, I pursued the attacker, tusk in hand, onto the bridge," he said.

2 dead from stab wounds

"We called out to warn the public of the danger and, after a struggle, managed to restrain him to the ground. At that point, I was trying to isolate the blades by holding his wrists so that he could not hurt anyone or set off the device."

Police shot Khan dead moments later. The vest was found to have been a fake.

Two people died from stab wounds, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, both former students active in a program for prisoner rehabilitation.

Police assist an injured man near London Bridge after the attack. (Daniel Sorabji/AFP via Getty Images)

Frost said he had launched a project called Extinguish Hate, and he asked people to donate to the victims' fundraising pages.

"In reading about their lives and work I am convinced they represent all that is good in the world, and I will always feel the deep hurt of not being able to save them," he said.

Frost praised those wounded in the attack and said some had refused treatment until the more severely hurt were cared for.

"That consideration and kindness filled me with hope on that dark day," he said.