Co-founder of cult-like NXIVM has pleaded guilty in sex-slave case
Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to conspiracy Wednesday; will be sentenced July 10

Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to conspiracy at a federal court in New York on Wednesday. Salzman is a co-defendant in a case against an upstate New York group called NXIVM, accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

A co-founder of an embattled upstate New York self-help organization has pleaded guilty in a case featuring sensational claims that some followers became branded sex slaves.

Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to conspiracy during a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

She's to be sentenced on July 10.

Salzman was a co-founder of NXIVM, a cult-like group based near Albany. Prosecutors say a secret society within the organization branded women with a spiritual leader's initials and forced them to have sex with him.

The leader, Keith Raniere, is set to go on trial next month.

Also charged in the case are Salzman's daughter as well as Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman and TV actress Allison Mack.
