Kenya hotel complex is under attack, al-Shabaab claims responsibility

An upscale hotel complex in Kenya's capital came under attack on Tuesday, with a blast and heavy gunfire.

The complex in Nairobi's Westlands neighborhood includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices. Several vehicles burned. People were being rushed, even carried, from the scene.

"It is terrible. What I have seen is terrible. I have seen a human as I ran out and there is what looks like minced meat all over," said one a man who said he ran from the scene, Charles Njenga. He did not give details.

"I have been hiding. My colleagues were running everywhere," said another man, breathing heavily, who did not give an Associated Press video journalist his name. He said he hid in an office. "I didn't see an attacker. Yeah, it was a terrorist attack. I think so."

Security forces are seen at the scene of a blast in Nairobi, on Tuesday. An upscale hotel complex in Kenya's capital came under attack on Tuesday, with a blast and heavy gunfire. (Ben Curtis/Associated Press)

Gunfire continued several minutes after the first reports. Black smoke rose from the scene.

"We have sent officers to the scene, including from the anti-terrorism unit, but so far we have no more information," police spokesman Charles Owino said.

Ambulances, security forces and firefighters rushed to the scene, sirens wailing. A large group of women were hurried out by security forces, one woman still in hair curlers. Other groups of dozens of people were hurried away as plainclothes officers went shop to shop in the complex.

What appeared to be plainclothes security forces inched their way toward the scene, guns in hand. Helicopters could be heard. Other people appeared to be taking cover behind fountains and other features in the lush outdoor complex.

The National Police specialised units are on site at 14 Riverside Drive to engage the attackers. Please utilise this channel for all official information and refrain from re-tweeting unconfirmed news. —@NPSOfficial_KE

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabaab is already claiming responsibility for the attack, saying its members are still fighting inside. The claim was issued via its radio arm, Andalus.

The attack immediately reminded many Kenyans of the Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi in 2013, when al-Shabaab extremists burst into the luxury shopping centre, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead.

The attack came three years to the day after al-Shabaab extremists attacked a Kenyan military base in neighbouring Somalia, killing scores of people. The al-Qaeda-linked group objects to the presence of Kenyan troops in the turbulent Horn of Africa nation.