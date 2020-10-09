Skip to Main Content
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karbakh conflict
World·Breaking

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karbakh conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday.

Truce intended to exchange prisoners and recover dead, top diplomats say

The Associated Press ·
Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, left, and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan are seen during talks in Moscow on Friday. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday.

The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details will be agreed on later.

The announcement follows 10 hours of talks between the diplomats in Moscow, which were sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov said the ceasefire should pave way for talks on settling the conflict.

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Smoke rises after shelling in Stepanakert on Friday during fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were held on invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now