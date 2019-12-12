Myanmar's accusers slam Nobel laureate Suu Kyi for genocide defence

Lawyers seeking to halt what they allege is an ongoing genocide in Myanmar have slammed Aung San Suu Kyi's defence of her country's armed forces, saying Thursday the fallen pro-democracy icon chose to ignore "unspeakable" acts committed against civilians.

Acting on behalf of a large group of Muslim nations, Gambia requested emergency legal proceedings at the UN's top court to recognize that Myanmar's armed forces committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in 2017 and violations continue.

With maps, satellite imagery and graphic photos, Myanmar's accusers have detailed what they insist is a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide — including the killing of civilians, raping of women and torching of houses — that saw more than 700,000 Rohingya flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Gambia wants the International Court of Justice to take "all measures within its power to prevent all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide."

The hearings have seen the astonishing spectacle of the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate defending the very army that ordered her kept under house arrest for some 15 years.

"There is no reasonable conclusion to draw other than the inference of genocidal intent from the state's pattern of conduct," lawyer Paul Reicher told the court, based in The Hague.

Aerial view of burned-down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya, as seen from the Myanmar military helicopters that carried the UN envoys to northern Rakhine state in Myanmar on May 1, 2018. (Michelle Nichols/Reuters)

"We heard nothing about sexual violence from Myanmar yesterday, not a single word about it," Reicher said. "Because it is undeniable and unspeakable, they chose to ignore it completely. I can't really blame them. I would hate having to be the one to defend it."

On Wednesday, Suu Kyi said the allegations against the army stem from "an internal armed conflict started by co-ordinated and comprehensive armed attacks ... to which Myanmar's defence services responded. Tragically, this armed conflict led to the exodus of several hundred thousand Muslims."

She said Gambia's representatives had painted "an incomplete and misleading factual picture" of what happened in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state in August 2017.

Suu Kyi was stripped of her honorary Canadian citizenship in 2018.

Bob Rae, Canada's special envoy to Myanmar, said in an interview with CBC News Network on Wednesday that Myanmar's claims it would deal with allegations of wrongdoing by the military internally were not credible.

