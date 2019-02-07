Redacted Mueller report could be available by mid-April, AG says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to issue a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's nearly 400-page investigative report into Russian interference in the 2016 election by mid-April, he revealed in a letter to lawmakers on Friday.

"Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own," Barr wrote in the letter to the top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate and House Judiciary committees.

He said he is willing to appear before both committees to testify about Mueller's report on May 1 and May 2.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation last Friday and submitted his confidential report to Barr.

Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's report was released last Sunday, and said the investigation didn't find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election.

According to Barr's summary, Mueller reached no conclusion about whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation. But Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude Trump obstructed justice.