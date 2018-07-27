U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted a list of 35 potential witnesses who could testify in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia that is due to begin next week, according to court documents filed on Friday.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank and tax fraud and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Five of the witnesses, all financial professionals, were identified previously when they were granted immunity to testify.

The trial had been scheduled to start this past Wednesday, but U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III delayed it until next Tuesday and directed Mueller to provide his witness list to lawyers for the defence.

The Mueller witness list included Manafort's longtime business associate Richard Gates, who was indicted in October at the same time as Manafort. Gates pleaded guilty in February and has been cooperating in the Mueller probe.

Also on the list is Tad Devine, a consultant who worked with Manafort in Ukraine and served as the chief strategist for Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016. He is assisting federal prosecutors in the case against Manafort.