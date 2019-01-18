Breaking
Mueller's office disputes BuzzFeed report that Cohen lied to Congress at Trump's behest
Article about testimony of Trump's former lawyer 'not accurate,' says spokesperson
The U.S. special counsel's office has issued a rare public statement disputing the accuracy of a news report saying that President Donald Trump told his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.
The statement by Robert Mueller's office on Friday night doesn't cite any specific errors.
"BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen's Congressional testimony are not accurate," spokesperson Peter Carr said.
