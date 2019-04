Heavy rains lash Mozambique after Cyclone Kenneth; 4 dead

Heavy rains are lashing northern Mozambique in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth as aid groups warn of possible flooding and mudslides in the days ahead.

At least four deaths have been reported. Mozambique's disaster authorities say one person was killed in Pemba city and another in hard-hit Macomia district, while residents on Ibo island say two people died there.

Cyclone Kenneth arrived late Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people and displaced tens of thousands.

This is the first time in recorded history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season, the United Nations said.

Aid groups have warned that flooding remains a danger after Kenneth, just as flooding caused most of the deaths after Idai. Over the next 10 days, the storm is expected to dump twice as much rain as Cyclone Idai did last month.

The Red Cross federation reports heavy damage to Mozambique's northernmost Cabo Delgado province, with the communities of Macomia, Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia of highest concern.

Communications remain challenging.

Watch as Cyclone Kenneth batters Mozambique's northern coast: