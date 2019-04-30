Mozambique cyclone survivors out of reach of humanitarian aid

Rains were still pounding parts of northern Mozambique on Tuesday, several days after Cyclone Kenneth, while the United Nations said aid workers faced "an incredibly difficult situation" in reaching thousands of survivors.

The death toll was at 38.

UN humanitarian spokesperson Gemma Connell said bad weather kept badly needed supplies from arriving in the main city of Pemba on Monday. This will be a challenge in the rainy days ahead, she told The Associated Press.

The government again urged Pemba residents to flee to higher ground as flooding continued. More than 570 millilitres has fallen in Pemba since Kenneth made landfall on Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai tore into central Mozambique.

This is the first time two cyclones have struck the southern African nation in a single season, and Kenneth was the first cyclone recorded so far north in Mozambique in the modern era of satellite imaging.

Up to 50 millilitres of rain were forecast over the next 24 hours, and rivers in the region were expected to reach flood peak by Thursday, the UN humanitarian office said, citing a UK aid analysis.

Residents look at a road that collapsed in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, at Wimbe village in Pemba. (Mike Hutchings/Reuters)

Thousands of people in Macomia and Quissanga districts north of Pemba and on Ibo island need food and shelter. More than 35,000 buildings and homes were partly or fully destroyed, the government said.

"These people lost everything," Connell said. "It is critical that we get them the food that they need to survive."

Women and children have been the hardest hit "without the basics that they need to get by," especially shelter, she said.

Still awaiting funding for previous cyclone

A lull in the rain on Tuesday allowed a first flight to leave for Quissanga with food and health supplies, the UN World Food Program told reporters in Geneva.

The cyclone will affect the region for months after it affected key livelihoods of fishing and agriculture in the largely rural region, the WFP said. Some 31,000 hectares of crops were lost at the peak of the harvest season.

"The area is already very vulnerable to food insecurity," spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said.

Authorities were preparing for a possible cholera outbreak as some wells were contaminated and safe drinking water became a growing concern.

With the pair of deadly cyclones — Idai killed more than 600 people last month — Mozambique has become "a very complex humanitarian situation," Connell said. Only a quarter of the funding needed for Idai relief efforts has come in while funding for Kenneth has been slow.

"This is a new crisis," she said. "We are having to stretch across the two operations. That is a basic reality we are dealing with every day."