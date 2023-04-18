Russian court rejects appeal of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's arrest

A Russian judge on Tuesday upheld the pre-trial detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent amid the war in Ukraine. He and the U.S. government vehemently deny the allegations.

Journalists and supporters at the Moscow City Court caught their first glimpse in weeks of the Wall Street Journal reporter, who is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for alleged spying.

Russia's Federal Security Service detained the 31-year-old in Yekaterinburg on March 29 and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government all deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Russian lawyers have said past investigations into espionage cases took a year to 18 months, during which time he could have little contact with the outside world.

He has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, which dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times.

Daybreak Alberta 8:16 Evan Gershkovich's best friend on the journalist's detention in Russia We're joined by Canadian journalist Jeremy Berke. He's the best friend of Wall Street Journal writer Evan Gershkovich, who's been detained by the Russian government on charges of espionage.

U.S. ambassador visits Gershkovich

The U.S. has pressed Moscow to grant consular access to Gershkovich. On Monday, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said she visited Gershkovich in prison for the first time since his detention. Tracy said on Twitter that "he is in good health and remains strong," reiterating a U.S. call for his immediate release.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Greshkovich's parents last week and again condemned his detention.

"We're making it real clear that it's totally illegal what's happening, and we declared it so," he said.

Kara-Murza 'hero of the Russian people,' says fellow Kremlin critic Duration 1:38 Bill Browder, a friend and colleague of Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, compares him to legendary figures willing to risk imprisonment for their beliefs.

Last week, the U.S. government declared Gershkovich as " wrongfully detained," a designation that means that a particular State Department office takes the lead on seeking his release.

Kremlin cracking down on opposition, journalists

The arrest comes at a moment of bitter tensions between the West and Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and as the Kremlin intensifies a crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and civil society groups.

The sweeping campaign of repression is unprecedented since the Soviet era. Activists say it often means the very profession of journalism is criminalized, along with the activities of ordinary Russians who oppose the war.

Last month, a Russian court convicted a father over social media posts critical of the war and sentenced him to two years in prison. On Monday, a Russian court convicted top opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. of treason for publicly denouncing the war and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

In December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Former U.S. marine jailed in Russia feels abandoned by his government, brother says Duration 4:47 David Whelan, the brother of Canadian-born former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, says his brother's 'resilience is shaken' as he serves 16 years in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges.

Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, who also holds a Canadian passport, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges, which his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

During the Griner case, the Kremlin repeatedly urged the United States to use a "special channel" between the countries' security agencies to work on a potential prisoner swap, saying such private communications were the only appropriate means for a resolution.