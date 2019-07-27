Riot police arrest hundreds at Moscow election protest
Opposition members detained ahead of protest demanding they be allowed to run for city council
Russian police wrestled with demonstrators and arrested hundreds of people in central Moscow on Saturday at a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for city council.
The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.
OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said 435 people were detained during the protest.
Lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back the protesters in Moscow, some of whom resisted physically. Demonstrators shouted slogans including "Russia will be free."
The crowd appeared to number several thousand people, but there was no official estimate of its size. There also was no immediate information on what charges the detainees might face.
Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, had called Saturday's protest. As a result, he was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail.
Before Saturday's protest, several opposition members and aspiring candidates were detained throughout the city, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov.
Council seats up for election next month
The decision by electoral authorities to bar some opposition candidates for having allegedly insufficient signatures on their nominating petitions already sparked several days of demonstrations even before Saturday.
The Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party.
All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for election on Sept. 8.
