Skip to Main Content
Triggered by heavy rains, Morocco landslide kills 15
World

Triggered by heavy rains, Morocco landslide kills 15

Moroccan authorities say 15 people have been killed in a landslide that buried their van under 20 metres of earth, leaving no survivors.

It took emergency workers nearly 24 hours to dig out the bodies

The Associated Press ·
This map shows the highway where the deadly landslide took place. The highway links Marrakech to Morocco's north. (CBC)

Moroccan authorities say 15 people have been killed in a landslide that buried their van under 20 metres of earth, leaving no survivors.

The dead include a six-year-old, according to a local official at the scene of Thursday's tragedy.

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in the area, blocking a road connecting Casablanca to southern Morocco and hindering rescue efforts.

It took nearly 24 hours for emergency workers to dig out the van. The bodies were dug out overnight and transported to the Marrakech morgue, where the victims' families are now waiting, said the official, who wasn't authorized to be publicly named.

The Interior Ministry announced the deaths Friday, without providing further details.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|